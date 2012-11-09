* The BSE index gains 0.13 percent and the NSE index is up 0.12 percent. * State Bank of India gains 0.6 percent while Coal India is up 0.3 percent ahead of their quarterly results later in the day. * Shares in United Spirits Ltd rise as much as 6.1 percent on hopes Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya's company is nearing a deal to sell a stake to Diageo, with sources telling Reuters an announcement could be made as early as Friday. * However, Asian shares extend losses, weighed down by worries over the risk of a recession in the world's largest economy as the United States faces a looming fiscal crisis and by uncertainty over a bailout for Greece, which keep sovereign bonds firmly bid. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)