BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares in Ashok Leyland gain as much as 6.4 percent a day after India's second-biggest bus and truck maker posted July-September earnings that were above forecasts. * IDFC upgrades Ashok Leyland to 'outperform', retaining its target price at 31 rupees, saying earnings were "significantly ahead of estimates." * IDFC says the auto maker will benefit from a cyclical upturn in the sector while Ashok Leyland shares have under-performed in the recent market rally. * Ashok Leyland shares up 5.2 percent at 25.35 rupees as of 0450 GMT. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.