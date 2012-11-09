* Shares in Ashok Leyland gain as much as 6.4 percent a day after India's second-biggest bus and truck maker posted July-September earnings that were above forecasts. * IDFC upgrades Ashok Leyland to 'outperform', retaining its target price at 31 rupees, saying earnings were "significantly ahead of estimates." * IDFC says the auto maker will benefit from a cyclical upturn in the sector while Ashok Leyland shares have under-performed in the recent market rally. * Ashok Leyland shares up 5.2 percent at 25.35 rupees as of 0450 GMT. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)