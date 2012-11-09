* Shares in state-run producer Oil & Natural Gas Corp fall as much as 2.5 percent a day after posting a bigger-than-expected fall in July-September net profit due to higher subsidies. * Lower production is another concern, analysts say: HSBC estimates ONGC posted a fourth sequential quarterly decline in crude oil production. * HSBC maintains its 'neutral' rating on the stock with a target price at 300 rupees. * ONGC shares down 2.3 percent at 259.15 rupees as of 0613 GMT. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuter .com)