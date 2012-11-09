* India's 1-year OIS rate remains flat at 7.77
percent, while the 5-year OIS rate is up 1 bp at
7.14 percent.
* The OIS almost sideways, lacking any major triggers, traders
said, adding that the marginal edge up in the long-end curve is
largely driven by the G-Sec auction.
* India may sell the 8.20 percent bonds maturing in 2025 at
99.35 rupees yielding 8.2810 percent at an auction on Friday.
* The market is closely watching the worsening cash deficit
conditions, with borrowing from the repo window at 874.60
billion rupees.
* Traders said they were anticipating a review of FII debt
limits by the government and central bank mid-November, which
will be a key trigger ahead, besides other key macro economic
data expected in the coming week.
