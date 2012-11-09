* India's 1-year OIS rate remains flat at 7.77 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate is up 1 bp at 7.14 percent. * The OIS almost sideways, lacking any major triggers, traders said, adding that the marginal edge up in the long-end curve is largely driven by the G-Sec auction. * India may sell the 8.20 percent bonds maturing in 2025 at 99.35 rupees yielding 8.2810 percent at an auction on Friday. * The market is closely watching the worsening cash deficit conditions, with borrowing from the repo window at 874.60 billion rupees. * Traders said they were anticipating a review of FII debt limits by the government and central bank mid-November, which will be a key trigger ahead, besides other key macro economic data expected in the coming week. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)