By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG Nov 26 Foreign investors have started
rebuilding their China equity portfolios, tempted by low
valuations after two years of market underperformance and signs
economic growth may be stabilizing.
They have pumped nearly $4 billion into Chinese equity funds
in the past two months alone, trying to get in early on what
they hope will be a sustained rally.
But sentiment looks to be running ahead of fundamentals.
There are clear risk signals for the Chinese market -- including
sluggish earnings, rising corporate debt and retail investors
looking for other opportunities -- even if the broader economy
gathers strength.
"Valuations are attractive and fears of a major slowdown in
China seem to be waning, while China still promises growth
faster than the rest of the world," says Paul Gillis, professor
at Peking University's Guanghua School of Management.
"But most of the problems affecting Chinese stocks --
accounting fraud, the variable interest entity and regulatory
stand-offs between the U.S. and China -- have not gone away and
still need to be solved.”
Illustrating that growth does not translate into equity
gains, the MSCI China stock index .MSCICN has fallen more than
40 percent since its launch in 1992. Over the same period,
China's nominal GDP has increased by 15 times.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
GRAPHIC: Equity mkt valuations for China, India, Brazil
link.reuters.com/juv24t
GRAPHIC: China's domestic vs HK-listed shares
link.reuters.com/muv24t
GRAPHIC China GDP vs MSCI China Index
link.reuters.com/wyv24t
GRAPHIC China offshore equity flows
link.reuters.com/kaw24t
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
REBALANCING
The shift in foreign investor attitudes is clear.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch's global survey of fund
managers, covering 248 managers with $695 billion of assets
under management, found confidence in China's economy was at a
three-year high.
In October, Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE,
known as H-shares and the main gateway for foreign investors
into China, jumped 7.6 percent to easily outpace other regional
benchmarks.
"I think most fund managers are looking at the fundamental
mismatch in their portfolio between their direct exposure to
China and the role China plays in the global economy, often very
little versus one hell of a lot," said Michael McCormack,
executive director at China-focused fund consulting firm Z-Ben
Advisors.
"Investors are now trying to rebalance that."
One attraction is valuations. The MSCI China index, the most
popular benchmark for China funds, has consistently
underperformed Asian markets over the past two years, following
a stellar run where it nearly tripled in value between October
2008 and November 2010.
The index trades on a forward price-to-earnings multiple of
9.2, cheaper than Brazil on 9.9 and India on 13.2, and a lure to
investors hoping to get in early on another substantial upswing.
The H shares are at price-to-book ratios around four times lower
than in 2007, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Those valuations and signs the economy is improving --
Thursday's flash PMI reading showed the first expansion in
manufacturing in 13 months -- have piqued interest, and it seems
investors are worried about missing out on riding the recovery.
Data from fund-flow tracker EPFR Global shows inflows into
China equity funds accounted closed in on $4 billion over the 10
weeks to mid-November, and accounted for more than half of the
flows in Asia ex-Japan funds in the week to November 15.
"[The Chinese market] has bottomed out and found a new
level, so people don’t want to be negative about China anymore,"
said Stuart Rae, chief investment officer of Pacific Basin Value
Equities at AllianceBernstein.
The company's $879 million Asia ex-Japan fund, launched in
November 2009, is now overweight China for the first time, said
Rae, who also manages its US$150 million QFII China fund.
PICK CAREFULLY
As Beijing's new leadership settles in, the stock market's
fundamentals are back in focus and they could make the recent
enthusiasm seem premature, said Simon Grose-Hodge, head of
investment advisory for South Asia at private bank LGT.
For one, there is unlikely to be a repeat of anything
remotely like the 4 trillion yuan ($640 billion) stimulus
package that guided the Chinese economy through the 2008/09
global financial crisis.
Instead, there may be smaller, more targeted spending plans
that don't make cheap credit available across the board.
And longstanding issues for investors, such as transparency,
reform of state-backed companies, corporate governance and
regulator interference in the market, have yet to be properly
addressed despite some positive noises from authorities.
So while the H-shares in Hong Kong are showing signs of
life, China's domestic stock markets .SSEC .SZSE are
languishing near three-year lows and on the nose with retail
investors.
Two-thirds of Chinese companies that have posted
third-quarter earnings missed expectations, according to Citi
Private Bank. Profits fell an annual 5.8 percent, and analysts,
on average, are still cutting earnings expectations for next
year.
Leverage has soared above comfortable levels, with
Beijing-based consultancy GaveKal-Draganomics expecting
corporate debt to hit 122 percent of GDP by the end of the year,
up from 108 percent at end-2011.
Rising non-performing loans (NPLs) pose a risk for the
banks, a hangover from cheap credit as part of the 2008/09
stimulus. Goldman Sachs & Co (GS.N) estimates the NPL ratio is
more than six times the official reported rate of 0.97 percent.
Further, China’s industrials were owed more than 8 trillion
yuan in net receivables at the end of September, up 16.5 percent
from a year earlier, according to the National Bureau of
Statistics.
HSBC says the annual pace of profit growth of non-financial
companies in the CSI 300 .CSI300, which tracks the performance
of China's A-share market, has been falling for the last three
quarters, while the quality of earnings -- measured as the ratio
of free cash flow to net profit -- is in negative territory.
The CSI300 is down 7 percent this year, following a 25
percent drop in 2011 and a 12.5 percent fall in 2010.
"Five years back in 2007 the (Chinese) market was one of the
most expensive and now it’s cheap on a par with Korea -- it’s
one of the cheapest markets in Asia," said Pacific Basin's Rae.
"There is lots of stuff that’s cheap -- some has recovery
potential but then some is cheap for a reason."
($1 = 6.2345 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by John
Mair)
((vikram.subhedar@thomsonreuters.com)(+852 28436975)(Reuters
messaging: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: CHINA INVESTMENT/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.