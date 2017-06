* India's overnight indexed cash rate little changed at 8.00/8.10 percent compared to 8.05/8.10 percent at close on Thursday amid steady demand as the second week of reporting fortnight will be holiday-shortened. * Banks' borrowing from the repo window continues to rise, at 874.60 billion rupees compared to 796.20 billion rupees on Thursday. * All financial markets, barring a brief session on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for local holidays. * Dealers are increasingly betting on open market operations after the Diwali week with some expecting around 100 billion rupees of bond buy by RBI. * Total volume in the call money market was at a low of 111.09 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.08 percent while that in the CBLO market was at 363.81 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.01 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)