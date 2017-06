* USD/INR trading at the day's high as local stocks extend falls, euro gives up early session gains, say dealers. Pair at 54.53/55, off 54.27 day's lows, versus Thursday's close of 54.36/37. * Local stocks down 0.9 percent after the country's biggest lender State Bank of India posted its smallest profit growth this year, being dogged by bad loans. * Euro off its early Asian session highs, falls to one-month low against yen. * India allows relaxation of overseas borrowing rules for telecom spectrum auction, which is expected to result in inflows helping INR. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)