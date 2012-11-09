* India's forex and bond markets are bound to be range-bound
ahead of key economic data, with volumes seen further hit by the
Diwali holidays.
* India will release September industrial output data on Monday
as well as wholesale price inflation data on Wednesday.
* India's industrial production likely grew 2.8 percent in
September from a year ago, slightly better than 2.7 percent in
August, a Reuters poll showed.
* However, data is unlikely to have major impact for bonds as
the RBI has signalled it will not ease monetary policy until
2013.
* For forex markets, developments in the euro zone will also be
closely watched with the focus on whether Spain applies for
financial aid. The Greek parliament is due to vote on Sunday on
its 2013 budget.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH:
Mon.: Sept. industrial output: Oct. CPI: India 2G telecom
auction to start.
Tues: Markets closed for a public holiday
Wedns.: Oct. inflation data; money supply data; markets closed
Friday: Bank credit and forex reserves data
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)