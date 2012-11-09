* Indian stock indices are expected to remain range-bound ahead of key economic data and uncertainty in the global risk environment, while the Diwali holidays should keep volumes thin. * Markets will be opened on Tuesday for a short trading session, and will be closed on Wednesday. * Companies will continue to post earnings results, including from Spicejet and DLF. * India will also start the auction of 2G airwaves. * Economic data will also be key, with the country set to post industrial output as well as inflation data. * Global risk factors will also be vital amidst continued uncertainty in the euro zone and budget negotiations in the United States intended to ward off the so-called fiscal cliff. Mon: Earnings: Spicejet, DLF, Jaiprakash Associates ; India 2G telecom auctions start; Sept industrial output data; Oct. CPI Tues: Special Diwali trading session (1545-1640 India time) Wedns: Markets closed; Oct WPI (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)