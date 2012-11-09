November 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date February 22, 2017

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 20bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month Libor + 20bp

Payment Date November 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & Lloyds

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0854758868

