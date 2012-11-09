November 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Lanxess Finance BV

Guarantor Lanxess AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 21, 2022

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.023

Yield 2.738 pct

Reoffer price 99.023

Spread 107 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Commerzbank, RBS & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0855167523

Data supplied by International Insider.