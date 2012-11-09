November 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Compagnie de Financement Foncier SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 21, 2022

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.71

Reoffer yield 2.408 pct

Spread 74 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 108.5bp

Over the 1.50 pct Due 2022 DBR

Payment Date November 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank,

DZ Bank & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux & Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011356997

Data supplied by International Insider.