November 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Thurgauer Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 30, 2022

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.994

Reoffer price 100.494

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Thurgauer Kantonalbank

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0198323484

