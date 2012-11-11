By Rujun Shen
HONG KONG Nov 12 The Agricultural Bank of China
(601288.SS) plans to launch trading of precious metals overseas
in the next year or two, even though Chinese investors'
enthusiasm for the metals has cooled this year, a senior
executive said.
The AgBank is one of the nine Chinese banks that have been
granted a licence to import gold.
"We will start trading globally in the next year or two,
most likely in London and New York," Wang Xinyou, head of the
precious metals business at the bank, told Reuters in an
interview.
The bank is not considering regional trading hubs such as
Hong Kong and Singapore, as its trading team in Beijing already
covers the same time zone, Wang said.
AgBank competes with peers including Industrial and
Commercial Bank and China (601398.SS), China Construction Bank
(601939.SS), Bank of China (601988.SS) and Bank of
Communications (601328.SS), among others, in attracting retail
investors.
The bank sells physical gold and silver, and offers a gold
accumulation plan that allows investors to contribute a small
amount of money each month and take physical delivery after a
period of time.
It also allows clients to trade on the Shanghai Gold
Exchange via a platform, and plans to offer paper gold products
later this year or early next year, said Wang.
LUKEWARM GROWTH IN GOLD INVESTMENT DEMAND
The growth of China's gold investment has slowed this year
as investors adopted a wait-and-see attitude after prices
fluctuated in a wide band, Wang said.
"The increase of new investment in gold has fallen compared
to the past couple of years, because some investors, especially
those who poured money in last year, got burned by volatile
markets," he said. "Chinese investors love chasing the rally,
and if prices just fluctuate they are not too interested."
If gold prices continue to hover around $1,700 an ounce,
investors may remain lukewarm. But if prices climb steadily
above $1,800, they could be lured back, he added.
In 2011, China's physical gold investment demand jumped
nearly 40 percent on the year to 260.3 tonnes, but in the first
half of 2012, investment demand only grew 6 percent on the year,
World Gold Council data shows.
Spot gold XAU= closed at about $1,730 an ounce on Friday,
up nearly 11 percent so far this year -- its 12th year of
consecutive gains, but off this year's high near $1,800. [GOL/]
(Editing by Leslie Adler)
((rujun.shen@thomsonreuters.com)(+65-6870-3726)(Reuters
Messaging: rujun.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: CHINAAGBANK GOLD/OVERSEAS
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.