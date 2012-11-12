(Repeats item issued late Friday) * India's forex and bond markets are bound to be range-bound ahead of key economic data, with volumes seen further hit by the Diwali holidays. * India will release September industrial output data on Monday as well as wholesale price inflation data on Wednesday. * India's industrial production likely grew 2.8 percent in September from a year ago, slightly better than 2.7 percent in August, a Reuters poll showed. * However, data is unlikely to have major impact for bonds as the RBI has signalled it will not ease monetary policy until 2013. * For forex markets, developments in the euro zone will also be closely watched with the focus on whether Spain applies for financial aid. The Greek parliament is due to vote on Sunday on its 2013 budget. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH: Mon.: Sept. industrial output: Oct. CPI: India 2G telecom auction to start. Tues: Markets closed for a public holiday Wedns.: Oct. inflation data; money supply data; markets closed Friday: Bank credit and forex reserves data (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)