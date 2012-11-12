* USD/INR is likely to fall in early trades on gains in the euro, says a dealer. The pair had closed at 54.75/76 on Friday. * The euro held above a two-month low in early Asian trading on Monday after Greece's ruling coalition secured enough votes in parliament on Sunday to approve the 2013 budget law, but its gains were seen limited ahead of a meeting by euro zone finance ministers later in the session. * Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.21 percent, while MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index up 0.11 percent. * Asian currencies were mixed compared to the dollar. For a snapshot see. * Factory data will be watched with production likely grew at a steady but slow annual pace in September, lifted by infrastructure output, in what is likely to be further evidence of a sluggish economy, a Reuters poll showed. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)