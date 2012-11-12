* USD/INR opens lower in early trade tracking euro, but
now trading off lows, says a dealer. Pair at 54.72/73 after
hitting a low of 54.66, versus 54.75/76 Friday close.
* The euro held above a two-month low in early Asian trading on
Monday after Greece's ruling coalition secured enough votes in
parliament on Sunday to approve the 2013 budget law, but its
gains were seen limited ahead of a meeting by euro zone finance
ministers later in the session.
* Volumes likely to be low ahead of a two-day trading holiday
due to Diwali festival.
* Factory data will be immediate cue with production likely grew
at a steady but slow annual pace in September, lifted by
infrastructure output, in what is likely to be further evidence
of a sluggish economy, a Reuters poll showed.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)