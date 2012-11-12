* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is flat
at 8.22 percent.
* Yields are biased lower, owing to talks regarding the
government's review of the foreign institutional investors'
(FIIs) limits in bonds and on lower crude.
* Crucial factory data is being closely watched, scheduled to be
released at 0530 GMT, which will be an immediate cue with
production likely grew at a steady but slow annual pace in
September, lifted by infrastructure output, a Reuters poll
showed.
* The government is considering a proposal to raise the limit
for investment by FIIs in government and corporate debt, Arvind
Mayaram, economic affairs secretary at the finance ministry,
told reporters on Friday.
