* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is flat at 8.22 percent. * Yields are biased lower, owing to talks regarding the government's review of the foreign institutional investors' (FIIs) limits in bonds and on lower crude. * Crucial factory data is being closely watched, scheduled to be released at 0530 GMT, which will be an immediate cue with production likely grew at a steady but slow annual pace in September, lifted by infrastructure output, a Reuters poll showed. * The government is considering a proposal to raise the limit for investment by FIIs in government and corporate debt, Arvind Mayaram, economic affairs secretary at the finance ministry, told reporters on Friday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)