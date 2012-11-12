BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* The BSE index gains 0.24 percent and the NSE index is up 0.28 percent. * MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 percent, but concerns over U.S. fiscal woes as well as Greece's bailout weighing on Asian shares. * The index of industrial production (IIP), which measures the output at factories, mines and utilities, is expected to rise an annual 2.8 percent in September, the fastest since February, according to a survey of 25 economists. * Banks and tech companies were leading the gains: ICICI Bank was up 0.8 percent while Infosys rose 0.7 percent. * State Bank of India was down 0.3 percent while Tata Steel fell 1.2 percent, after reporting disappointing earnings on Friday. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.