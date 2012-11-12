* The BSE index gains 0.24 percent and the NSE index is up 0.28 percent. * MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 percent, but concerns over U.S. fiscal woes as well as Greece's bailout weighing on Asian shares. * The index of industrial production (IIP), which measures the output at factories, mines and utilities, is expected to rise an annual 2.8 percent in September, the fastest since February, according to a survey of 25 economists. * Banks and tech companies were leading the gains: ICICI Bank was up 0.8 percent while Infosys rose 0.7 percent. * State Bank of India was down 0.3 percent while Tata Steel fell 1.2 percent, after reporting disappointing earnings on Friday. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)