* USD/INR at 54.82/83 after rising to as much as 54.86, its highest since Sept. 14. The pair had closed at 54.75/76 on Friday. * USD/INR breaches 100-day moving average, which had been offering resistance in recent sessions. * India's exports fell 1.6 percent to $23.2 billion in October, while imports jumped 7.37 percent to $44.2 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $20.9 billion, data on Monday showed. nD8E8M700Q * An unexpected contraction in September industrial output is also weighing on the rupee, dealers say. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)