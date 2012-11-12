* Shares of State Bank of India rise as much as 1.5 percent after Standard Chartered Bank says SBI over-estimated its gross slippage for the July-September quarter, according to an email sent to clients. * Gross slippages at the bank should be at 71 billion rupees ($1.30 billion), in line with expectations and management guidance, StanChart said in its email. * StanChart added SBI was updating its numbers from Friday's July-September results and would clarify this at an investor conference call later in the day. * On Friday, SBI said gross slippages were at 85 billion rupees, as part of quarterly results that showed its smallest profit increase this year, which sent shares down 3.9 percent. * Net slippages and gross and net non-performing loans remain unchanged, Standard Chartered said. * Senior executives at SBI were not immediately reachable. * SBI shares were up 0.7 percent as of 0727 GMT. ($1 = 54.7550 Indian rupees) (swati.pandey@thomsonreuters.com)