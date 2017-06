Nov 12 Peregrine Series Trust 2009-1

* Moody's announced today that the issuance of additional Class A notes following a sale of mortgages in an amount of AUD30 million to Peregrine Series Trust 2009-1 on 12 November 2012, will not, in and of itself and at this time, result in the reduction or withdrawal of the rating of the Class A notes issued by the above mentioned trust.