(Repeats for additional subscribers with no changes to text) * The BSE index and the NSE index trade flat, coming off highs after data showing weaker-than-expected industrial output in September. * Capital good stocks fall after the manufacturing output sub-index contracts 1.5 percent from a year ago: Larsen & Toubro down 0.4 percent and Punj Lloyd falls 1.3 percent. * Tata Steel falls 1.7 percent after posting on Friday an unexpected net loss in the July-September quarter and warning it did not expect an improvement any time soon due to weak market conditions. * But State Bank of India gains 0.9 percent, recovering after slumping 3.9 percent on Friday when the lender posted an increase in non-performing loans during the July-September quarter. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)