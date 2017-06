* Credit Suisse says India's October trade deficit of $21 billion is the country's worst on record and may prompt the government to impose measures to curb the deficit such as a further increase in import duties of gold. * Although seasonal factors typically narrow the trade deficit in November and December, Credit Suisse expects a gap of at least $15 billion in the last month of the year, the bank said in an email to clients. * Credit Suisse adds RBI is "unlikely to take too kindly to the record trade deficit." * October wholesale price index is due on Wednesday, with a Reuters poll of analysts expecting headline inflation to have accelerated 7.96 percent. * That would be well above the RBI's baseline scenario of WPI at 7.5 percent by March 2013 to justify potential rate cuts in the January-March quarter. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)