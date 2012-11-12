* India's overnight indexed cash rate remains firm at
8.00/8.10 percent, compared to 8.05/8.10 percent at close on
Friday, ahead of a two-day trading holiday.
* Banks' borrowing from the repo window tops the 1 trillion
rupee mark, last seen on Oct. 25.
* All financial markets, barring a brief session on the stock
exchanges on Tuesday, will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday
for local holidays.
* Dealers are increasingly looking for open market operations by
the RBI after the Diwali week.
* Total volume in the call money market was at 118.04 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.08 percent while that in
the CBLO market was at 298.46 billion rupees at a weighted
average rate of 8.01 percent.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)