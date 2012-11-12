November 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower British American Tobacco Holdings
(The Netherlands) BV (BAT)
Guarantor British American Tobacco Plc &
BAT International Finance Plc
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 19, 2023
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.362
Reoffer price 99.362
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, lloyds Bank, Santander GBM
& Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0856014583
