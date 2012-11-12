(Adds details, background)

Nov 12 Web-based communication services provider j2 Global Inc (JCOM.O) acquired privately held Ziff Davis Inc, which owns websites such as PCMag.com and Geek.com, for about $167 million.

The deal, which j2 will fund with cash on hand, is expected to add to its earnings immediately and contribute about $60 million to the company's 2013 revenue. [ID:nBwbFfJ4Wa]

J2, whose services allow customers retrieve email, faxes, and voicemail from a single phone line, expects 2012 revenue to exceed the top end of its previous outlook range of $345 million to $365 million.

The company has been boosting its offerings through acquisitions -- at least five this year including Ziff.

"We have years of experience and significant interest in the digital media and online marketing space ... This acquisition brings scale to this effort," said j2 CEO Hemi Zucker.

J2 Global shares were up 3 percent at $30.23 on the Nasdaq on Monday morning.

