November 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower RCI Banque

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date November 24, 2014

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.913

Spread 178 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 219.6

bp over the 2.5 pct October 2014,

OBL 155

Payment Date November 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BBVA

& MUSI

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Paris & Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

Data supplied by International Insider.