November 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower RCI Banque
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date November 24, 2014
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.913
Spread 178 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 219.6
bp over the 2.5 pct October 2014,
OBL 155
Payment Date November 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BBVA
& MUSI
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Paris & Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
