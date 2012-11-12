November 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Stockmann PLC
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date March 19, 2018
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price 99.591
Reoffer price 99.591
Spread 255 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 309.5bp
over the 0.5 October 13, 2017 OBL#164
Payment Date November 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, Pohjola Markets & Swedbank
Listing Helsinki
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Finnish
ISIN FI4000051057
