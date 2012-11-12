November 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower ESB Finance Ltd
Guarantor Electricity Supply Board
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 21, 2019
Coupon 4.375 pct
Issue price 99.651
Reoffer price 99.651
Yield 4.434 pct
Spread 320 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 371.4bp
over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date November 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays,
BNP Paribas, HSBC, RBCCM & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law London
ISIN XS0856023493
