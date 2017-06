Like many IPOs, the debut of Digital Domain's stock triggered much optimism. But, the Hollywood special effects studio recently filed for bankruptcy protection less than a year after going public.

For a Thomson Reuters Knowledge Network training video on how to better track IPO performance in Thomson Reuters Eikon, click: here

To see more Live & OnDemand training options from the Thomson Reuters Knowledge Network, click: training.thomsonreuters.com/

Feedback to Mike Cahill, email Michael.cahill@thomsonreuters.com or RM: Michael.Cahill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net