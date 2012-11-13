November 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement Anstalt Des

Oeffentlichen Rechts (FMS-WM)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 600 million sterling

Maturity Date November 17, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 20bp

ISIN DE000A1REUN3

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date May 15, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 5bp

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 5bp

ISIN DE000A1REUM5

* * * *

Common terms

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date November 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

