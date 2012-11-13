November 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)
Issue Amount 100 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date February 23, 2016
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 99.964
Reoffer price 99.964
Payment Date November 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS0856649644
Data supplied by International Insider.