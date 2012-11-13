November 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount 100 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date February 23, 2016

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 99.964

Reoffer price 99.964

Payment Date November 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0856649644

Data supplied by International Insider.