November 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nordic Investment Bank

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2015

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 99.901

Reoffer price 99.901

Spread 26 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date November 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0856643522

