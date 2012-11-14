November 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Issue Amount A$150 million

Maturity Date March 29, 2022

Coupon 5.50 pct

Issue price 110.904

Reoffer price 110.904

Yield 4.085 pct

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB

Payment Date November 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citi & National Australia Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA(Fitch)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total A$750 million

When fungible

