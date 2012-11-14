November 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower China Taiping Capital Ltd

Guarantor China Taiping Insurance Holdings

Company Ltd

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date November 21, 2022

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.272

Yield 4.215 pct

Spread 260 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.625 pct November 2022 UST

Payment Date November 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BOCI, Citigroup & JPMorgan

Ratings BBB- (S&P), BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.