November 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Daimler AG

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 21, 2020

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.41

Reoffer price 99.41

Spread 58 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 99bp

over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date November 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB , BNP Paribas, LBBW & Santander GBM

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN DE000A1R0TN7

