(Corrects coupon from 1.75 pct to 1.25 pct)

November 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Transport for London

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date November 21, 2017

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.826

Reoffer price 99.826

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date November 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0856993349

