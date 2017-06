The economic slump in Greece deepened in the third quarter as the debt burdened country heads into its sixth year of depression and struggles to meet its bailout targets.

For a Thomson Reuters Knowledge Network training video on how to track the market impact of the Greek crisis in Thomson Reuters Eikon, click: here

To see more Live & OnDemand training options from the Thomson Reuters Knowledge Network, click: training.thomsonreuters.com/

Feedback to Mike Cahill, email Michael.cahill@thomsonreuters.com or RM: Michael.Cahill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net