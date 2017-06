* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 bps to 8.19 percent. * India's headline inflation unexpectedly eased to its slowest pace in eight months in October, a welcome relief from a string of bad data. * Yields are also biased lower, owing to talks regarding the government's review of the foreign institutional investors' (FIIs) limits in bonds. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)