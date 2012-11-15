* USD/INR rises to 55.00/01 versus its previous close
of 54.88/89, resuming trade after market holidays on Tuesday and
Wednesday.
* Rupee falls tracking weakness in the global risk environment
following fears political gridlock could push the United States
over its "fiscal cliff" and an upsurge of violence in the Middle
East.
* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.8 percent.
* However, USD/INR off a early morning session high of 55.08 as
the euro halts a five-day losing streak on profit-taking,
though still hovering above a two-month low against the dollar.
The euro hit as high as 55.12 on Monday, its highest since Sept.
13.
* Data on Wednesday showed headline inflation unexpectedly
easing to its slowest pace in eight months: wholesale price
index rose 7.45 percent in October versus Reuters consensus
forecasts of 7.96 percent and 7.81 percent in September.
* Traders see no key factors to watch domestically with
movements in the euro and local shares being watched for
direction.
* USD/INR expected to trade in a range of 54.95-55.20 for the
day, traders say.
(Reporting by Rafael Nam)