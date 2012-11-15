* USD/INR rises to 55.00/01 versus its previous close of 54.88/89, resuming trade after market holidays on Tuesday and Wednesday. * Rupee falls tracking weakness in the global risk environment following fears political gridlock could push the United States over its "fiscal cliff" and an upsurge of violence in the Middle East. * India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.8 percent. * However, USD/INR off a early morning session high of 55.08 as the euro halts a five-day losing streak on profit-taking, though still hovering above a two-month low against the dollar. The euro hit as high as 55.12 on Monday, its highest since Sept. 13. * Data on Wednesday showed headline inflation unexpectedly easing to its slowest pace in eight months: wholesale price index rose 7.45 percent in October versus Reuters consensus forecasts of 7.96 percent and 7.81 percent in September. * Traders see no key factors to watch domestically with movements in the euro and local shares being watched for direction. * USD/INR expected to trade in a range of 54.95-55.20 for the day, traders say. (Reporting by Rafael Nam)