MUMBAI, Nov 15 * India's BSE Index falls 0.67 percent, while the 50 share NSE Index falls 0.66 percent, resuming trade after a shortened Diwali session on Tuesday. * Falls track lower Asian shares at the prospect of drawn-out negotiations over the looming U.S. "fiscal cliff" and rising tensions in the Middle East after Israel launched an offensive against Palestinian militants in Gaza. * Data on Wednesday showed India's headline inflation in October rose 7.45 percent, unexpectedly eased to its slowest pace in eight months, but still high enough to be a headache for policymakers struggling to balance the need for growth with taming prices. * Software services exporters with significant business in the United States are among the leading decliners: Infosys Ltd down 2.2 percent, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd down 1.7 percent. * However, among gainers, Larsen & Toubro Ltd shares gain 0.6 percent on bargain hunting after falling 1.2 percent so far this month as of Tuesday's close, under-performing a 0.8 percent gain during the same period. (Reporting by Rafael Nam)