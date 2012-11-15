* India's wireless services providers rise after an auction of
2G airwaves attracts less demand than targeted by the government
because prices are seen as too high.
* The low prices give a respite to the debt-ridden industry,
with the government raising less than one fourth of the targeted
400 billion rupees via the auction, which is being undertaken
after the Supreme Court ordered the cancellation of permits
granted in a scandal-tainted process in 2008.
* Barclays Capital says the lower pricing is a "positive
outcome" for the industry, but warns there is still a lack of
clarity on the timing of the government's next step to find
market prices for spectrum.
* Bharti Airtel gains 2.5 percent, while Idea Cellular
rises 2.7 percent as of 0516 GMT.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)