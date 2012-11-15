* Panel displays to return to profit in Jan-March - exec
By Tim Kelly and Reiji Murai
IBARAKI, Japan, Nov 15 Panasonic Corp's (6752.T)
display business is on track for its first profit in five years
in January-March, driven by stronger sales of liquid crystal
display (LCD) panels for tablets and PCs, the head of the
division said in an interview on Thursday.
As Panasonic draws back from money-losing TVs - it makes the
Viera TV brand - it's looking to boost sales of smaller LCD
panels used in tablets and mobile phones, a strategy also being
pursued by rival Sharp Corp (6753.T).
Panasonic, Sharp and Sony Corp (6758.T) have been battered
by declining TV sales and a strong yen that makes their products
look expensive when lined up against innovative designs from
South Korean competitors and others. Panasonic has warned it
will lose close to $10 billion this year as it writes off tax
deferred assets and goodwill across businesses and prepares for
a restructuring. Finance chief Hideaki Kawai told Reuters on
Wednesday that a fifth of Panasonic's 88 business units are
losing money and only half meet a 5 percent operating margin
target. [ID:nL3E8MD13Q]
Small LCD panels will likely make up around 60 percent of
the unit's sales in the six months to March, double their
first-half contribution, Yoshio Ito told Reuters.
"We are now making displays for more than 10 models of
tablets and PCs," he said in an interview at a former factory in
Ibaraki in western Japan, once the hub of TV production and now
his headquarters and a research and development centre.
Making money again from LCD panels will help cover continued
losses from plasma displays, which are difficult to make in
smaller sizes, Ito said, adding the plasma part of the business
would still lose money in January-March.
"It’s a very bullish target," said Yasuo Nakane, an analyst
at Deutsche Securities in Tokyo, in reaction to the LCD profit
pledge.
Ito and other Panasonic managers are under pressure from new
company president Kazuhiro Tsuga to raise their game. Tsuga has
said that any division failing to hit at least the 5 percent
operating margin target within three years will be shut or sold.
From April, Tsuga will begin weeding out the weakest among
Panasonic's businesses - which churn out a vast range of goods
from fridges and shavers to solar panels and batteries.
The success of tablets from Apple Inc's iPad (AAPL.O) and
Samsung Electronics' (005930.KS) Tab to more recent offerings
from Google Inc (GOOG.O), Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN.O) and Microsoft
Corp (MSFT.O) has created room for Panasonic's display business
to decouple from TVs.
The global tablet market should double this year to 113
million, industry research firm Gartner estimates, and will top
300 million by 2016.
Sharp, which sold most of its advanced Sakai LCD plant,
which makes TV panels, to Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co
Ltd (2317.TW) and converted another, at Kameyama, to making
smaller displays, is fighting in the same space, supplying Apple
with screens for the iPad and iPhone 5.
Sony, instead, is focusing on building its smartphone,
camera and game console division while nurturing new ventures
such as medical equipment.
Panasonic's audiovisual division, which includes Ito’s panel
business, lost 2.1 billion yen ($26 million) in July-September
as sales fell 7 percent from a year earlier. For the full year,
the unit cut its operating profit forecast to 36 billion yen
from a previous 121 billion yen.
Panasonic shares, which have been trading around
multi-decade lows, closed up 1.8 percent on Thursday at 395 yen.
($1 = 80.2200 Japanese yen)
