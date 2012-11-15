* Shares in cement maker Jaiprakash Associates down 2.6 percent, extending their fall from a 2.4 percent decline during the short Diwali session on Tuesday. Stock markets were closed on Wednesday. * Jaiprakash reported late on Monday July-September net profit slumped 48.6 percent from a year ago, disappointing investors. * Morgan Stanley says Jaiprakash's cement operations proved sturdy, but attributes the profit decline to weakness in the construction and real estate divisions. * Debt remains a key concern, Morgan Stanley adds, noting net debt to equity has increased. * "We believe that the market will remain sanguine on the issue for a while, as the company tries to sell assets to reduce leverage," the investment bank says in a note dated Nov. 14. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com / rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com)