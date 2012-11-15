* Shares in DLF Ltd recover to rise 1 percent after falling as much as 1.6 percent in early trading. * The shares had initially slumped after DLF said late on Monday July-September net profit slumped 63 percent from a year ago, hit by slowing home sales. * DLF shares had fallen 5.2 percent over the three previous sessions. * However, analysts say the company's management indicated on a call that the second quarter was likely to be a trough and guided for an improvement in launches, continued debt reduction, and potential asset sales. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com / manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)