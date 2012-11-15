* Shares in India's HCL Technologies gain 1.8 percent, after earlier hitting a session high at 629.85 rupees, their highest since March 2000. * Gains come despite a 1.7 percent fall in the broader NSE IT sub-index on hopes the software services exporter is well placed to win deals in the infrastructure sector, as has been typical in recent years, traders say. * HCL Technology last month posted a 78 percent jump in July-September net profit from a year earlier. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre ters@reuters.net)