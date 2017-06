*India overnight call rate trading flat at 8.10/8.15 percent versus its previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent as trading resumes after two days of Diwali holidays. * The call rate had fallen earlier in the session as repo bids rose to 1.13 trillion rupees, above the trillion mark for a second session, as banks borrowed heavily from the central bank with cash going out of banking system due to a rise in spending during the holiday season. * Dealers widely expecting RBI to hold an open market operation next week to infuse cash into the banking system. * Total traded volume in the call market at 147.51 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.10 percent. CBLO volumes were at 242.39 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.01 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)