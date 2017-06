* USD/INR trading at 54.89/90, up slightly from its previous close of 54.88/89, but off a session high at 55.08. * Dollar sales from foreign banks as well as an estimated $100 million sold from a large gas transmission and marketing company pulling USD/INR off session high. * Traders attribute sales to bunched up dollar inflows after markets were closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. * However, importers are expected to buy dollars around 54.90-95 levels, preventing any further losses in the pair. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 54.90 to 55.15 band in rest of the session. * Shares trading down around 0.8 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@re ters.net)