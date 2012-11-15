MUMBAI, Nov 15 * India's benchmark BSE index falls 1 percent while the 50-share NSE index also loses 1 percent. * Falls mirror worsening global risk environment at the prospect of drawn-out negotiations over the U.S. "fiscal cliff." * Software services exporters with U.S. exposure are among the leading losers. Tata Consultancy Services falls 1.8 percent and Infosys declines 2.2 percent. * Cement maker Jaiprakash Associates falls 2.6 percent after posting a 48.6 percent fall in July-September net profit. * Earnings pull down its rivals: UltraTech Cement drops 5.1 percent, while ACC falls 2.2 percent. * However, telecom stocks gain after muted demand at the 2G auction seen reducing prices for airwaves. Bharti Airtel shares gain 3.2 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com / manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)