BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI, Nov 15 * India's benchmark BSE index falls 1 percent while the 50-share NSE index also loses 1 percent. * Falls mirror worsening global risk environment at the prospect of drawn-out negotiations over the U.S. "fiscal cliff." * Software services exporters with U.S. exposure are among the leading losers. Tata Consultancy Services falls 1.8 percent and Infosys declines 2.2 percent. * Cement maker Jaiprakash Associates falls 2.6 percent after posting a 48.6 percent fall in July-September net profit. * Earnings pull down its rivals: UltraTech Cement drops 5.1 percent, while ACC falls 2.2 percent. * However, telecom stocks gain after muted demand at the 2G auction seen reducing prices for airwaves. Bharti Airtel shares gain 3.2 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com / manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.